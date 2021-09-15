Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

NASCAR released its 2022 Cup Series schedule Wednesday morning, adding World Wide Technology Raceway to its premier circuit.

The 1.25-mile oval, which has held NASCAR national series races since 1997 with the Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series, will make its Cup debut Sunday, June 5, 2022.

The track, which is located in Madison, Illinois, near St. Louis, also has been the host of the NTT IndyCar Series for the past six seasons.

The Cup Series schedule will remain at 36 races with Pocono Raceway losing a race after playing host to two annual events from 1982-2021 (the last two years as a weekend doubleheader).

The 2022 season will open Feb. 20 with the Daytona 500, two weeks after the exhibition Clash race will take place Feb. 6 on a quarter-mile oval at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

It’ll be the first appearance by the Clash outside Daytona International Speedway since its 1979 inception (it was held on the road course for the first time this year).

Other notable changes:

Homestead-Miami Speedway, which held the season finale from 2002-19, will return to the playoffs as the second race in the third round.

Richmond Raceway’s second annual race will move from the playoffs to the regular season. Both of the 0.75-mile oval’s Cup races also will be held on Sunday afternoons (after being held on Saturday nights for most of the last 33 years).

Kansas Speedway will move from the third to the first round of the playoffs, and Las Vegas will become the opener of the third round.

The Bristol Dirt Race will be moved to a prime-time start on Easter Sunday.

Here’s the 36-race schedule for the 2022 season (start times and TV networks will be announced by NASCAR at a later date):

Date Race / Track Sunday, Feb. 6 Clash (L.A. Memorial Coliseum) Thursday, Feb. 17 Duel at Daytona Sunday, Feb. 20 Daytona 500 Sunday, Feb. 27 Auto Club (Fontana, California) Sunday, March 6 Las Vegas Sunday, March 13 Phoenix Sunday, March 20 Atlanta Sunday, March 27 COTA Sunday, April 3 Richmond Saturday, April 9 Martinsville Sunday, April 17 Bristol Dirt Sunday, April 24 Talladega Sunday, May 1 Dover Sunday, May 8 Darlington Sunday, May 15 Kansas Sunday, May 22 All-Star Race (Texas) Sunday, May 29 Charlotte Sunday, June 5 World Wide Technology Raceway Sunday, June 12 Sonoma Sunday, June 26 Nashville Superspeedway Sunday, July 3 Road America Sunday, July 10 Atlanta Sunday, July 17 New Hampshire Sunday, July 24 Pocono Sunday, July 31 Indianapolis Road Course Sunday, Aug. 7 Michigan Sunday, Aug. 14 Richmond Sunday, Aug. 21 Watkins Glen Saturday, Aug. 27 Daytona Sunday, Sept. 4 Darlington Sunday, Sept. 11 Kansas Saturday, Sept. 17 Bristol Sunday, Sept. 25 Texas Sunday, Oct. 2 Talladega Sunday, Oct. 9 Charlotte Roval Sunday, Oct. 16 Las Vegas Sunday, Oct. 23 Homestead-Miami Sunday, Oct. 30 Martinsville Sunday, Nov. 6 Phoenix

*–Bolded races are in the playoffs