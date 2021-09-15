NASCAR releases 2022 Cup schedule

By Nate RyanSep 15, 2021, 11:00 AM EDT
1 Comment

NASCAR released its 2022 Cup Series schedule Wednesday morning, adding World Wide Technology Raceway to its premier circuit.

The 1.25-mile oval, which has held NASCAR national series races since 1997 with the Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series, will make its Cup debut Sunday, June 5, 2022.

The track, which is located in Madison, Illinois, near St. Louis, also has been the host of the NTT IndyCar Series for the past six seasons.

The Cup Series schedule will remain at 36 races with Pocono Raceway losing a race after playing host to two annual events from 1982-2021 (the last two years as a weekend doubleheader).

The 2022 season will open Feb. 20 with the Daytona 500, two weeks after the exhibition Clash race will take place Feb. 6 on a quarter-mile oval at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

It’ll be the first appearance by the Clash outside Daytona International Speedway since its 1979 inception (it was held on the road course for the first time this year).

Other notable changes:

  • Homestead-Miami Speedway, which held the season finale from 2002-19, will return to the playoffs as the second race in the third round.
  • Richmond Raceway’s second annual race will move from the playoffs to the regular season. Both of the 0.75-mile oval’s Cup races also will be held on Sunday afternoons (after being held on Saturday nights for most of the last 33 years).
  • Kansas Speedway will move from the third to the first round of the playoffs, and Las Vegas will become the opener of the third round.
  • The Bristol Dirt Race will be moved to a prime-time start on Easter Sunday.

Here’s the 36-race schedule for the 2022 season (start times and TV networks will be announced by NASCAR at a later date):

 Date Race / Track
Sunday, Feb. 6 Clash (L.A. Memorial Coliseum)
Thursday, Feb. 17 Duel at Daytona
Sunday, Feb. 20 Daytona 500
Sunday, Feb. 27 Auto Club (Fontana, California)
Sunday, March 6 Las Vegas
Sunday, March 13 Phoenix
Sunday, March 20 Atlanta
Sunday, March 27 COTA
Sunday, April 3 Richmond
Saturday, April 9 Martinsville
Sunday, April 17 Bristol Dirt
Sunday, April 24 Talladega
Sunday, May 1 Dover
Sunday, May 8 Darlington
Sunday, May 15 Kansas
Sunday, May 22 All-Star Race (Texas)
Sunday, May 29 Charlotte
Sunday, June 5 World Wide Technology Raceway
Sunday, June 12 Sonoma
Sunday, June 26 Nashville Superspeedway
Sunday, July 3 Road America
Sunday, July 10 Atlanta
Sunday, July 17 New Hampshire
Sunday, July 24 Pocono
Sunday, July 31 Indianapolis Road Course
Sunday, Aug. 7 Michigan
Sunday, Aug. 14 Richmond
Sunday, Aug. 21 Watkins Glen
Saturday, Aug. 27 Daytona
Sunday, Sept. 4 Darlington
Sunday, Sept. 11 Kansas
Saturday, Sept. 17 Bristol
Sunday, Sept. 25 Texas
Sunday, Oct. 2 Talladega
Sunday, Oct. 9 Charlotte Roval
Sunday, Oct. 16 Las Vegas
Sunday, Oct. 23 Homestead-Miami
Sunday, Oct. 30 Martinsville
Sunday, Nov. 6 Phoenix

*–Bolded races are in the playoffs

Read more about NASCAR

NASCAR playoffs Bristol storylines
NASCAR storylines: It’s Bristol, baby – now with 100% less dirt
NASCAR schedule questions stadium
Questions and answers about 2022 Cup schedule: Will stadium races be new...
Bristol Xfinity Truck starting lineups
Bristol Xfinity, Truck starting lineups