Bristol Cup starting lineup: Martin Truex Jr. on pole

Martin Truex Jr. will lead the Cup starting lineup to the green flag in Saturday’s playoff race at Bristol Motor Speedway (7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

Four playoff drivers will be eliminated from title contention after the race.

Joe Gibbs Racing fills the front row with Denny Hamlin starting second. The second row has Joey Logano and Chase Elliott. The third row has Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell.

The four drivers below the cutline and facing elimination are Alex Bowman (starting 11th), Tyler Reddick (13th), William Byron (14th) and Michael McDowell (16th).

The Bristol Cup starting lineup is set by using a formula based on four statistical categories: owner points position, owner final race position, and the finish and fastest lap from the most recently completed race.

Performance Metrics Qualifying is a formula based on the previous race. The formula is 15% of a fastest lap time position, 25% of the driver’s final race finish position, 25% of the owner’s final race position and 35% of the owner points position. Any ties will be broken by the rule book.

NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol

Race time: 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday

Track: Bristol Motor Speedway (0.533-mile speedway)

Forecast: The wunderground.com forecast calls for mostly clear skies, a high of 72 degrees and an 11% chance of rain at the start of the race.

Length: 500 laps (266.5 miles)

Stages: Stage 1 ends Lap 125. Stage 2 ends Lap 250.

TV coverage: NBCSN

Radio: Performance Racing Network (also SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Starting lineup: Bristol Cup starting lineup

Next Xfinity race: Friday at Bristol Motor Speedway (300 laps, 159.9 miles), 7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN

Next Truck race: Thursday at Bristol Motor Speedway (200 laps, 106 miles), 9 p.m. ET on FS1