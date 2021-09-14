Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Penalties from last Saturday’s NASCAR races at Richmond Raceway include a one-race suspension for Spire Motorsports crew chief Kevin Bellicourt.

Bellicourt, crew chief for the No. 77 Chevrolet of driver Justin Haley, was suspended after Haley’s car was found with two loose lug nuts in Cup post-race inspection.

NASCAR also fined Bellicourt $20,000.

Joe Gibbs Racing crew chief James Small (No. 19 – Martin Truex Jr.) was fined $10,000 for one loose lug nut found on Truex’s winning car.

In the Xfinity Series, Joe Gibbs Racing crew chief Jason Ratcliff (No. 20 – Harrison Burton) was fined $5,000 for one loose lug nut found on Burton’s car.