Justin Allgaier returning to JR Motorsports next season

JR Motorsports announced Tuesday that Justin Allgaier will be back with the organization for the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.

Allgaier’s familiar sponsor, BRANDT Professional Agriculture, will serve as primary backer of his No. 7 Chevrolet in 20 Xfinity races next season. BRANDT will also be an associate sponsor on the No. 7 for the remaining races.

“I’m really happy to be returning to JRM next year and to keep the relationship going with BRANDT Professional Agriculture,” Allgaier said in a release. “As each year goes by our relationship continues to get stronger and stronger where we feel like we are a family. I’m extremely proud of everything we have been able to accomplish, both on and off the track, and I know that it will only continue to get better.

“Our goals remain the same, and that is to go out and win as many races as we can and bring home that Xfinity Series championship for everyone at BRANDT and JRM.”

Allgaier has competed for JRM since the 2016 season. While still seeking his first Xfinity championship, the 35-year-old from Riverton, Illinois has reached the Championship 4 in four of the past five seasons.

He has earned 13 wins for the organization, including two this past spring at Atlanta and Darlington.

He is currently third in the Xfinity playoff standings entering Friday’s regular season finale at Bristol Motor Speedway (7:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN).