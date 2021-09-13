NASCAR entry lists: Bristol Cup, Xfinity and Truck

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Preliminary entry lists are out for NASCAR’s tripleheader weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The .533-mile concrete short track will host playoff elimination races for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (Thursday) and the Cup Series (Saturday).

Bristol also will host the regular season finale for the Xfinity Series (Friday).

Cup: Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race (7:30 p.m. ET Saturday, NBCSN)

Thirty-eight cars are entered for Saturday’s Cup playoff elimination race.

Denny Hamlin (won at Darlington), Martin Truex Jr. (won at Richmond), and Kyle Larson (points) have advanced to the Cup playoff Round of 12.

Bristol Cup entry list

Xfinity: Food City 300 (7:30 p.m. ET Friday, NBCSN)

Forty-one cars are entered for Friday’s Xfinity regular season finale.

Jeremy Clements (+74 above playoff cutline), Brandon Jones (+67) and Riley Herbst (+66) hold the final three Xfinity playoff spots entering Bristol.

Bristol Xfinity entry list

Truck: UNOH 200 (9 p.m. ET Thursday, FS1)

Forty trucks are entered for Thursday’s Truck playoff elimination race. Norm Benning‘s No. 6 Chevrolet is excluded by points.

Sheldon Creed (won at World Wide Technology Raceway and Darlington) and John Hunter Nemechek (points) have advanced to the Truck playoff Round of 8.

Bristol Truck entry list