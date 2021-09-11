Richmond Xfinity results, driver points

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Noah Gragson scored his second consecutive Xfinity Series win Saturday at Richmond Raceway.

Gragson led the final 14 laps to secure his second victory of the season.

Justin Haley placed second. He was followed by John Hunter Nemechek, Justin Allgaier and Riley Herbst.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. finished 14th.

RESULTS: Richmond Xfinity results

POINTS REPORT

AJ Allmendinger remains the points leader with one race left in the regular season. He entered with a one-point lead on Austin Cindric. Allmendinger scored for more points than Cindric on Saturday to extend his advantage to five points.

POINTS: Xfinity points after Richmond