Richmond Xfinity results, driver points

By Dustin LongSep 11, 2021, 5:35 PM EDT
0 Comments

Noah Gragson scored his second consecutive Xfinity Series win Saturday at Richmond Raceway.

Gragson led the final 14 laps to secure his second victory of the season.

Justin Haley placed second. He was followed by John Hunter Nemechek, Justin Allgaier and Riley Herbst.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. finished 14th.

RESULTS: Richmond Xfinity results

POINTS REPORT

AJ Allmendinger remains the points leader with one race left in the regular season. He entered with a one-point lead on Austin Cindric. Allmendinger scored for more points than Cindric on Saturday to extend his advantage to five points.

POINTS: Xfinity points after Richmond

Read more about NASCAR

Kyle Larson Richmond
Kyle Larson to start at rear at Richmond
NASCAR Xfinity Series Go Bowling 250
Noah Gragson goes back-to-back, wins Xfinity race at Richmond
Tyler Reddick
Tyler Reddick focused on Richmond after difficult Darlington