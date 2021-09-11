Richmond Cup results, driver points

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Martin Truex Jr. scored his fourth victory of the season, leading Joe Gibbs Racing to a 1-2-3 finish in Saturday’s race at Richmond Raceway.

Denny Hamlin was second, followed by Christopher Bell. Chase Elliott placed fourth. Joey Logano completed the top five.

RESULTS: Richmond Cup results

POINTS REPORT

Martin Truex Jr. advances to the next round with his win, joining teammate Denny Hamlin, who won last weekend. Kyle Larson also advances to the next round via points.

POINTS: Cup driver standings after Richmond

Playoff standings

– Denny Hamlin (advances via win)

– Martin Truex Jr. (advances via win)

– Kyle Larson (advances via points)

2093 – Joey Logano (+40 to cutline)

2081 – Ryan Blaney (+28)

2078 – Kevin Harvick (+25)

2072 – Chase Elliott (+19)

2070 – Christopher Bell (+17)

2066 – Brad Keselowski (+13)

2061 – Kyle Busch (+8)

2056 – Aric Almirola (+3)

2053 – Kurt Busch (cutline)

2053 – Alex Bowman (tied for cutline but does not have tiebreaker)

2048 – Tyler Reddick (-5)

2035 – William Byron (-18)

2015 – Michael McDowell (-38)