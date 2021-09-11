Kyle Larson to start at rear at Richmond

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Kyle Larson, who was scheduled to start on the pole for Saturday night’s race at Richmond Raceway, will move to the rear after his car failed inspection twice.

Five of the last seven Cup playoff races have been won by a driver starting on the front row.

Larson enters the second race of the opening round of the playoffs with an 80-point cushion on the cutline. He could advance to the next round via points depending on how his race goes Saturday night.

Also moving to the rear for the start of the race will be Cole Custer. His car failed inspection twice before the race.

The Cup playoff race is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Also, Kurt Busch‘s pit crew will have four different members because of COVID-19 contact tracing will keep his regular front tire changer, rear tire changer, tire carrier and jackman out of Saturday night’s race. Members of teammate Ross Chastain‘s team will move to Busch’s team.