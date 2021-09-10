Cody Ware sidelined for next two Cup races

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Rick Ware Racing announced Friday that Cody Ware will not drive its No. 51 Chevrolet for the next two NASCAR Cup Series races at Richmond Raceway (7:30 p.m. ET Saturday, NBCSN) and Bristol Motor Speedway (Sept. 18).

Garrett Smithley will drive the No. 51 entry in Ware’s place at Richmond. A substitute driver for Bristol will be announced at a later date.

In a statement, RWR said Ware is being sidelined as a “precautionary measure” after he was treated last Sunday at Darlington Raceway’s infield care center for carbon monoxide poisoning.

The team noted Ware was still feeling adverse effects from carbon monoxide on Monday after his treatment.

Smithley has run 19 Cup races this season for RWR, primarily in its No. 53 entry. His season-best finish is 25th in June at Nashville Superspeedway.