Richmond Cup starting lineup: Kyle Larson on pole

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Kyle Larson will lead the starting lineup to the green flag in Saturday’s Cup playoff race at Richmond Raceway (7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

The race is the second of three in the opening playoff round.

The 16 playoff drivers will start in the top 16 spots. Larson will be joined on the front row by Southern 500 winner Denny Hamlin.

Martin Truex Jr. and Kurt Busch are in the second row. Kevin Harvick and Joey Logano will start in the third row.

Kyle Busch, who was eliminated in a crash and later fined $50,000 for how he drove his damaged car to the garage, will start 15th.

The Richmond Cup starting lineup is set by using a formula based on four statistical categories: owner points position, owner final race position, and the finish and fastest lap from the most recently completed race.

Performance Metrics Qualifying is a formula based on the previous race. The formula is 15% of a fastest lap time position, 25% of the driver’s final race finish position, 25% of the owner’s final race position and 35% of the owner points position. Any ties will be broken by the rule book.

NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway

Race time: 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday

Track: Richmond Raceway (0.75-mile speedway)

Forecast: The wunderground.com forecast calls for clear skies, a high of 70 degrees and a zero percent chance of rain at the start of the race.

Length: 400 laps (300 miles)

Stages: Stage 1 ends Lap 80. Stage 2 ends Lap 235.

TV coverage: NBCSN

Radio: Motor Racing Network (also SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Starting lineup: Richmond Cup starting lineup

Next Xfinity race: Saturday at Richmond Raceway (250 laps, 187.5 miles), 2:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN

Next Truck race: Sept. 16 at Bristol Motor Speedway (200 laps, 106 miles), 9 p.m. ET on FS1