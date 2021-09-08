NASCAR Hall of Fame induction ceremony set for Jan. 21

NASCAR and the NASCAR Hall of Fame announced Wednesday that the Class of 2021 induction ceremony will take place on January 21, 2022.

Dale Earnhardt Jr., Red Farmer and Mike Stefanik will be officially inducted into the Hall of Fame. Additionally, Ralph Seagraves will be honored with the Landmark Award for outstanding contributions to the sport.

Tickets for the ceremony will go on sale to the general public Oct. 7.

The ceremony was originally scheduled for February 5, 2021, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

NASCAR’s full release is below: