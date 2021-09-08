Hustle for sponsors pays off for Xfinity driver Brandon Brown

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

This season, Xfinity Series driver Brandon Brown has been letting everyone know that he’s ready to make a deal with potential sponsors.

The hustle has paid off. On Wednesday, Brown’s team, Brandonbilt Motorsports, announced it had sold all remaining primary sponsorships on Brown’s No. 68 Chevrolet for the 2021 season.

After joining BMS for last weekend’s race at Darlington Raceway, global cryptocurrency community TradeTheChain.com and its SENT token have re-upped for three more primary races: Saturday at Richmond Raceway, Sept. 25 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Oct. 23 at Kansas Speedway.

TradeTheChain.com will also become an associate sponsor of the No. 68 entry for the rest of the season.

In its release, BMS noted “two additional partners that have yet to be announced” will complete the team’s list of 2021 primary sponsors.

Additionally, the release stated that Brown and BMS have become the second NASCAR driver and team to be fully paid in crypto. Fellow Xfinity driver Landon Cassill was confirmed as the first driver back in June.

“I personally feel like this is the beginning of a great partnership as it’s bringing a newer market to the NASCAR fanbase with the growing popularity of cryptocurrencies,” Brown said.

“This partnership was brought together by a culmination of being as active as we are on the racetrack as well as off of it in the social media and marketing realms, and I think that TradeTheChain.com and SENT really bring the same level of excitement and passion to the crypto market that we do to the racing industry, so I think that this partnership is going to be a great fit.”

Active is a good word to describe Brown’s efforts this season in finding sponsors.

Back in June, he earned attention for a sponsor pitch that channeled car dealer ads of yesteryear.

Calling all business owners that are interested in breaking into the NASCAR market at a 𝐅 𝐀 𝐈 𝐑 price! 📧: bbrown@brandonbilt.com pic.twitter.com/ynMqfWlkI7 — Brandon Brown (@brandonbrown_68) June 9, 2021

And once a sponsor has come on board, Brown’s been willing to get their products out there.

🗣 Are you ready to grab life by the beans?? Then drink @HaymakerC. ☕️ I’m excited to welcome them aboard as the major associate partner on my No. 68 Chevrolet Camaro for @DAYTONA! Order yours here: https://t.co/yixSgwdGhG pic.twitter.com/yLy0db6AHT — Brandon Brown (@brandonbrown_68) August 23, 2021

But while the business side of things is going well for his team, Brown faces a must-win situation in the next two weeks to make the Xfinity playoffs. Brown is 103 points behind Riley Herbst for the 12th and final playoff spot.

Following Saturday’s race at Richmond (2:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN), the Xfinity regular season closes Sept. 17 at Bristol Motor Speedway.