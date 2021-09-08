Richmond Xfinity starting lineup: Austin Cindric on pole

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Austin Cindric will start on the pole for Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Richmond Raceway (2:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

Cindric enters the race one point behind AJ Allmendinger in the race for the regular-season title. Two races remain until the playoffs. Allmendinger starts eighth.

Harrison Burton joins him on the front row. Darlington winner Noah Gragson starts third. Justin Haley starts fourth. Justin Allgaier is fifth. Dale Earnhardt Jr., making his lone series start of the season, will start 30th in the 40-car field.

The Richmond Xfinity starting lineup is set by using a formula based on four statistical categories: owner points position, owner final race position, and the finish and fastest lap from the most recently completed race.

Performance Metrics Qualifying is a formula based on the previous race. The formula is 15% of a fastest lap time position, 25% of the driver’s final race finish position, 25% of the owner’s final race position and 35% of the owner points position. Any ties will be broken by the rule book.

NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Richmond Raceway

Race time: 2:30 p.m. ET Sunday

Track: Richmond Raceway (0.75-mile speedway)

Forecast: The wunderground.com forecast calls for sunny skies, a high of 80 degrees and a zero percent chance of rain.

Length: 250 laps (187.5 miles)

Stages: Stage 1 ends Lap 75. Stage 2 ends Lap 150.

TV coverage: NBCSN

Radio: Motor Racing Network (also SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Starting lineup: Richmond Xfinity starting lineup

Next Cup race: Saturday at Richmond Raceway (400 laps, 300 miles), 7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN

Next Truck race: Sept. 16 at Bristol Motor Speedway (200 laps, 106 miles), 9 p.m. ET on FS1