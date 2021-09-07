Richmond entry lists – Cup, Xfinity

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Preliminary entry lists are out for Saturday’s NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series races at Richmond Raceway.

The same-day doubleheader begins with the Xfinity Series’ next-to-last race of the regular season. NASCAR Hall of Famer and NASCAR on NBC analyst Dale Earnhardt Jr. is in the field for his lone series start of 2021.

Later that night, the Cup playoffs continue with the second race in the opening Round of 16. Denny Hamlin advanced to the next round with his win last Sunday at Darlington Raceway.

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series resumes Sept. 16 at Bristol Motor Speedway with the first elimination race of the Truck playoffs.

Cup: Federated Auto Parts 400 Salute to First Responders (7:30 p.m. ET Saturday, NBCSN)

Thirty-seven cars are entered for Saturday’s race.

Richmond Cup entry list

Xfinity: Go Bowling 250 (2:30 p.m. ET Saturday, NBCSN)

Forty-one cars are entered for Saturday’s race.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is listed in the No. 8 JR Motorsports Chevrolet. He has 24 career Xfinity wins, but his most recent in April 2016 at Richmond is the only one he’s earned for the team he co-owns.

Other notables include:

Richmond Xfinity entry list