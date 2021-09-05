Sheldon Creed continues hot streak with Darlington playoff win

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Reigning series champion Sheldon Creed scored his second consecutive Camping World Truck Series playoff win Sunday afternoon at Darlington Raceway.

Creed won the playoff opener last month at World Wide Technology Raceway.

“What a way to open the playoffs,” Creed told FS1.

John Hunter Nemechek finished second. He was followed by Stewart Friesen, Todd Gilliland and Parker Kligerman. Nemechek clinched a spot in the next round via points.

Creed has won the first two races of the playoffs. Saturday’s victory was Creed’s third of the season. He swept the two Darlington races.

STAGE 1 WINNER: John Hunter Nemechek

STAGE 2 WINNER: Sheldon Creed

WHO HAD A GOOD DAY: Parker Kligerman scored his second consecutive fifth-place finish in a part-time effort. … Stewart Friesen’s third-place finish was his second consecutive top-five result.

WHO HAD A BAD DAY: Ben Rhodes‘ Truck suffered damage from debris early in the race and was involved in a three-truck accident. He finished 34th.

NEXT: The final race of the first round is Sept. 16 at Bristol Motor Speedway (9 p.m. ET on FS1)