Darlington Truck race results, driver points

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Sheldon Creed continued his playoff dominance winning Sunday’s race at Darlington Raceway. He has won the opening two races of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series playoffs.

John Hunter Nemechek was second and clinched a spot in the next round via points. Stewart Friesen placed third and was followed by Todd Gilliland and Parker Kligerman.

RESULTS: Darlington Truck results

POINTS REPORT

John Hunter Nemechek became the second driver to clinch a spot in the second round, advancing via points. Sheldon Creed already qualified by winning the playoff opener last month at World Wide Technology Raceway.

Austin Hill holds the final transfer spot to the next round. He has a five-point lead on Zane Smith.

POINTS: Driver points after Darlington