Southern 500 race results, driver points

Denny Hamlin won Sunday night’s Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway to start the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.

Kyle Larson recorded his third consecutive runner-up finish at Darlington (Sept. 2019, May 2021).

Ross Chastain finished third, earning his third top five of the season.

Martin Truex Jr. finished fourth to follow his win at Darlington back in May.

Kevin Harvick‘s finished fifth, earning his 12th consecutive top 10 at Darlington. That ties Hall of Famer Bill Elliott for the longest ever top 10 streak there.

Denny Hamlin advances to the Round of 12 in the Cup playoffs with his Darlington win.

Here’s how the Cup playoff standings look after the first playoff race: