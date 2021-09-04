Darlington Xfinity results, driver points

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Noah Gragson led the last 10 laps to win Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Darlington Raceway in overtime.

Harrison Burton finished a season-best second. Austin Cindric placed third. He was followed by Kaulig Racing teammates Justin Haley and Jeb Burton.

Denny Hamlin, who led a race-high 43 laps, finished 12th after a pit road penalty late in the race doomed his hopes of winning.

RESULTS: Darlington Xfinity race results

POINTS REPORT

AJ Allmendinger remains the points leader but saw his advantage on Austin Cindric fall to one point with two races left in the regular season. Cindric closed the gap by finishing third, while Allmendinger was 20th. Cindric outscored Allmendinger by 16 points Saturday.

“It’s gonna be a fun two weeks,” Cindric said.

POINTS: Xfinity driver points after Darlington