Darlington Xfinity, Truck starting lineups

Daniel Hemric will lead the starting lineup to the green flag in Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Darlington Raceway (3:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

AJ Allmendinger joins Hemric on the front row. The second row has Justin Haley and Justin Allgaier. Cousins Jeb Burton and Harrison Burton are in the third row.

In the Camping World Truck Series playoff race Sunday, Sheldon Creed will start on the pole. Matt Crafton also is on the front row. Ben Rhodes and Stewart Friesen will start in the second row. Carson Hocevar and John Hunter Nemechek will start in the third row.

The Darlington Xfinity starting lineup and Truck starting lineup are set by using a formula based on four statistical categories: owner points position, owner final race position, and the finish and fastest lap from the most recently completed race.

Performance Metrics Qualifying is a formula based on the previous race. The formula is 15% of a fastest lap time position, 25% of the driver’s final race finish position, 25% of the owner’s final race position and 35% of the owner points position. Any ties will be broken by the rule book.

NASCAR Xfinity Series at Darlington

Race time: 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday

Track: Darlington Raceway (1.366-mile speedway)

Forecast: The wunderground.com forecast calls for mostly sunny skies, a high of 85 degrees and a zero percent chance of rain.

Length: 147 laps (200.1 miles)

Stages: Stage 1 ends Lap 45. Stage 2 ends Lap 90.

TV coverage: NBCSN

Radio: Motor Racing Network (also SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Starting lineup: Darlington Xfinity starting lineup

Next Cup race: Sunday at Darlington Raceway (367 laps, 501.3 miles), 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN

Next Truck race: Sunday at Darlington Raceway (147 laps, 200 miles), 1:30 p.m. ET on FS1

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at Darlington

Race time: 1:30 p.m. ET Sunday

Track: Darlington Raceway (1.366-mile speedway)

Forecast: The wunderground.com forecast calls for partly cloudy skies, a high of 85 degrees and a zero percent chance of rain.

Length: 147 laps (200.1 miles)

Stages: Stage 1 ends Lap 45. Stage 2 ends Lap 90.

TV coverage: FS1

Radio: Motor Racing Network (also SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Starting lineup: Darlington Truck starting lineup

Next Cup race: Sunday at Darlington Raceway (367 laps, 501.3 miles), 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN

Next Xfinity race: Saturday at Darlington Raceway (147 laps, 200 miles), 3:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN