Noah Gragson returning to JR Motorsports for 2022 season

Noah Gragson will return to the No. 9 at JR Motorsports for a third season in 2022, the team announced Tuesday.

The 23-year-old Gragson has won two races in the Xfinity Series and is in position to make the playoffs for a third consecutive season. Gragson is eighth in the points heading into Saturday’s Xfinity race at Darlington (3:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN). Three races remain until the Xfinity playoffs begin.

Gragson has eight top-five finishes and 14 top 10s this year. His best result this season is second at Martinsville. He won three of the four Xfinity Dash 4 Cash payouts.

Gragson has made 89 career starts in the Xfinity Series with JRM.

“Johnny Morris believed in me enough to put Bass Pro Shops on my car to start the 2020 season, and it paid off with victory the first time out,” Gragson said in a statement from the team. “It was special to stand in Victory Lane at Daytona with Johnny right beside me. Bass Pro Shops, Rusty Sellers at TrueTimber and Evan and Mat at Black Rifle Coffee Company have been fantastic to work with. We still have a lot to accomplish this season but I’m looking forward to battling for a series championship again in 2022.”

JR Motorsports previously announced that Josh Berry will drive the No. 8 full-time next season. JRM is looking at the possibility of expanding to a five-car program next season. JRM also has previously announced that Sam Mayer will run with the team for the full season next season. Justin Allgaier and Michael Annett also drive for the organization.