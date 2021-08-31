Next Gen cars to test Sept. 7 -8 at Daytona

By Dustin LongAug 31, 2021, 9:55 AM EDT
0 Comments

Eight NASCAR Cup teams are scheduled to take part in a Goodyear tire test with the Next Gen car Sept. 7-8 at Daytona International Speedway, Goodyear announced Tuesday.

Goodyear states those expected to test are:

Austin Dillon in the No. 3  car for Richard Childress Racing

Denny Hamlin in the No. 11 car for Joe Gibbs Racing

Chris Buescher in the No. 17 car for Roush Fenway Racing

Joey Logano in the No. 22 car for Team Penske

William Byron in the No. 24 car for Hendrick Motorsports

Cole Custer in the No. 41 car for Stewart-Haas Racing

Ross Chastain in the No. 42 car for Chip Ganassi Racing

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. in the No. 47 car for JTG Daugherty Racing

