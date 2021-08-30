Alpha Prime Racing to make Xfinity debut in 2022

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Xfinity Series team Martins Motorsports announced Monday that it will become Alpha Prime Racing next season, as driver/owner Tommy Joe Martins will be joined by new partner and part-time Xfinity driver Caesar Bacarella.

The organization also announced that ARCA Menards Series East driver Rajah Caruth will run a part-time schedule in its No. 44 entry.

A team release said that Caruth’s confirmed schedule includes races at Martinsville Speedway, Dover International Speedway, and Richmond Raceway. Additional races at Pocono Raceway and Kansas Speedway could also happen pending sponsorship.

Martins announced recently that he won’t compete full-time in the No. 44 next season, which opened up the ride to be shared by multiple drivers.

However, he still expects to run 10-15 races for APR. Bacarella is also slated to run a partial Xfinity schedule.

The organization’s new name is a nod to Bacarella’s fitness apparel and supplements company.

“I want to build something,” said Bacarella, who also competes regularly in sports car racing. “I love this sport. That’s why I do it. I’ve known Tommy and his dad since 2018, and when I saw the news about them going part time, I started asking questions.

“It led to a discussion about ownership, which is something I’d already been thinking about.”

Martins called Bacarella’s addition a “perfect situation” as he prepares to step back.

“(Bacarella) brings so much business knowledge and marketing savvy to the table for us, and obviously I’ve been through the school of hard knocks racing wise,” he said.

“I think we complement each other really well.”

As for the 19-year-old Caruth, he will continue to compete in ARCA next season for Rev Racing as part of the NASCAR Drive for Diversity program.

His Xfinity schedule with APR will focus on maintaining his rookie status in that series entering 2023.

“I’m extremely honored to have the opportunity to continue my progression as both a racer and a young man in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2022 with Tommy, Caesar, and Alpha Prime Racing,” Caruth said in the release.

“I’ve had the great fortune of having such great people surrounding me thus far in my career, and I’m ecstatic to add some more to that circle with APR.”

Caruth has posted two top-five finishes in seven races this season for Rev Racing in ARCA East. He is sixth in points entering the ARCA East season finale on Sept. 16 at Bristol Motor Speedway.