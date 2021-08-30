Darlington entry lists – Cup, Xfinity, Truck

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Preliminary entry lists are out for the NASCAR tripleheader weekend at Darlington Raceway, which includes playoff races for the Cup and Camping World Truck Series.

The Truck and Cup races will both take place on Sunday, preceded by the Xfinity Series race on Saturday.

The Truck playoff race was initially scheduled to run at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park. But this past May, the race was moved to Darlington due to logistical challenges stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cup: Cook Out Southern 500 (6 p.m. ET Sunday, NBCSN)

Thirty-seven cars are entered for the Cup playoff opener.

Darlington Cup entry list

Xfinity: Sport Clips Haircuts/VFW Help A Hero 200 (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, NBCSN)

Forty-one cars are entered.

Several notable Cup regulars are in the field, including playoff drivers Tyler Reddick and Denny Hamlin. Reddick is listed to drive the No. 23 Our Motorsports Chevrolet, while Hamlin is listed to drive the No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota.

Austin Dillon is also listed to drive the No. 31 Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet.

Darlington Xfinity entry list

Truck: In It To Win It 200 (1:30 p.m. ET Sunday, FS1)

Thirty-eight trucks are entered for the second race in the Truck playoffs’ Round of 10.

Josh Berry is listed to drive the No. 25 Rackley W.A.R. Chevrolet.

Dylan Lupton is listed to drive the No. 51 Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota.

Darlington Truck entry list