Roush Fenway Racing extends deal with Fifth Third Bank

Fifth Third Bank has signed a multi-year renewal to remain a sponsor for Roush Fenway Racing, the team announced Saturday afternoon.

Fifth Third Bank has been a partner with Roush Fenway Racing for a decade.

“For the past 10 years, Fifth Third Bank has been a true partner to Roush Fenway Racing,” said team president Steve Newmark in a statement from the team. “On and off the track they have been there in full support of our efforts – both as our official bank helping guide our financial path and as a primary on the No. 17 Ford.

“The relationship with Fifth Third has grown into one of the strongest partnerships in NASCAR, and we‘re privileged to announce this a multi-year renewal that will ensure Fifth Third will remain as part of the Roush Fenway family, and a key supporter of our sport, for years to come.”

“We couldn’t be prouder of our partnership with Roush Fenway Racing and are pleased to extend our relationship with this iconic team for up to another five years,” said Lee Fite, president of Fifth Third Bank’s Mid-Atlantic region, in a statement. “Roush continues to outperform and overdeliver on their commitments to Fifth Third, yielding a best-in-class ROI on our sponsorship.”