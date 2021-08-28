Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Kyle Larson, who was to have started on the pole in tonight’s Cup race at Daytona (7 p.m. ET on NBC) will start at the rear after multiple inspection failures, NASCAR announced.

NASCAR also stated it has ejected Front Row Motorsports crew chiefs Drew Blickensderfer and Seth Barbour because the deck lids on the cars for Michael McDowell and Anthony Alfredo did not conform to rules.

NASCAR stated that the teams violated this section of the Cup Rule Book:

20.4.11.5 DECK LID EXTENSION

PART DATABASE: Deck Lid Extension

.a Only NASCAR-approved deck lid extensions, listed in the NASCAR Parts Database, will be permitted.

.b The deck lid extension must conform to the following drawing: DECK LID-DECK LID ASSEMBLY A-001-00332D-14 REV. C

McDowell, the Daytona 500 winner, and Alfredo each will have to start at the rear.

NASCAR stated that further penalties may be assessed this coming week.

NASCAR later announced that going to the rear for multiple inspection failures also will be Corey LaJoie, Joey Gase and Kaz Grala.