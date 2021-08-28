Daytona Xfinity race results, driver points

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Kaulig Racing’s Justin Haley scored his first win of the season, taking the checkered flag in Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Daytona International Speedway.

AJ Allmendinger finished second. He was followed by Justin Allgaier, Jeb Burton and Daniel Hemric.

All four of Haley’s Xfinity Series wins have come at superspeedways.

RACE RESULTS: Daytona Xfinity results

POINTS REPORT

AJ Allmendinger took the points lead from Austin Cindric on Saturday. Allmendinger finished second, scoring 53 points. Cindric wrecked after contact from behind by Myatt Snider. Cindric finished 39th, scoring one point.

Allmendinger has 925 points. Cindric has 908 points. Three races remain in the Xfinity regular season.

POINTS: Xfinity points after Daytona