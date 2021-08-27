Xfinity to support Cup playoff elimination races

NASCAR announced Friday morning that Xfinity will serve as presenting partner for this year’s NASCAR Cup Series playoff elimination races.

The new agreement covers elimination races at Bristol Motor Speedway (Sept. 18 – Round of 16), the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval (Oct. 10 – Round of 12), and Martinsville Speedway (Oct. 31 – Round of 8).

Xfinity first entered the sport in 2015 as the new title sponsor for NASCAR’s No. 2 national series, which was renamed the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

In 2019, Xfinity joined Busch Beer, GEICO and Coca-Cola as the Cup Series’ inaugural “premier partners” from the 2020 season onwards.

Disclosure: Xfinity is a subsidiary of Comcast, which also controls NBCUniversal and the NBC Sports Group.

