Cup car numbers moving forward in 2022

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The car number on all Cup cars will move to behind the front wheel next season, NASCAR confirmed Friday night.

While NASCAR had been looking at the option for months, it became official after a video from 23XI Racing announcing that Kurt Busch will join the team next season showed the car number in the new location.

NASCAR confirmed to NBC Sports that all Cup teams will have the door number, located behind the front wheel this season, to a position next season that will be centered with the base of the a-post and the back edge of the a-post support bar/stationary window net.

The move is being made to allow sponsors to have a bigger image on the side of the car.

The change is for Cup cars only. Xfinity cars and Camping World Truck Series vehicles will continue to have the number on the door next season, NASCAR stated.

NASCAR tested moving car numbers closer to the rear wheel in the 2020 All-Star Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.