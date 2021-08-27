Daytona Xfinity race to resume Saturday

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

The NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Daytona International Speedway will resume at 12:30 p.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN.

The Weather Underground forecast for the race calls for scattered thunderstorms, a high of 86 degrees and a 38% chance of rain.

Friday night’s race was stopped by rain and lightning after 19 of 100 laps were complete. NASCAR announced the postponement an hour after the rain delay started.

AJ Allmendinger is the leader at 19 laps. Christopher Bell is second. Myatt Snider, Austin Cindric and Brett Moffitt complete the top five.

Rain arrived shortly after the competition caution on Lap 19. Brandon Jones is the only car out. He had debris on his front grille and didn’t immediately pit. He was eliminated by his overheated engine and will finish last in the 40-car field.

Here is the Saturday schedule for NBCSN and NBC

12:30 pm ET – Resumption of Xfinity race (NBCSN)

5 pm ET – Chase Elliott documentary (NBCSN)

6 pm ET – Countdown to Green (NBCSN)

7 pm ET – Cup race (NBC)

11 pm ET – NASCAR America Post-Race Show (NBCSN)