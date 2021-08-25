NASCAR penalty report: Michigan, WWT Raceway

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

The NASCAR penalty report from Michigan International Speedway (Cup, Xfinity) and World Wide Technology Raceway (Truck) includes a one-race suspension for the car chief of Ross Chastain‘s No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Cup team.

David Fero will serve the suspension for this weekend’s regular season finale at Daytona International Speedway after Chastain lost an axle on his car during last Sunday’s Cup race.

At 185 points behind the cut line, Chastain must win at Daytona on Saturday night (7 p.m. ET, NBC) to make the Cup playoffs.

Several penalties from Michigan and WWTR involved lug nut violations from post-race inspection.

Cup Series: Crew chiefs Mike Wheeler (No. 23 23XI Racing – driver Bubba Wallace) and Mike Hillman (No. 51 Rick Ware Racing – driver Cody Ware) were both fined $10,000. Their respective cars were found with one lug nut not secure.

Xfinity Series: Crew chief Jason Trinchere (No. 16 Kaulig Racing – driver A.J. Allmendinger) was fined $5,000. Allmendinger's race-winning car was found with one lug nut not secure.

Truck Series: Crew chief Mark Hillman (No. 19 McAnally-Hilgemann Racing – driver Derek Kraus) was fined $2,500. Kraus' truck was found with one lug nut not secure.

Additionally, Xfinity Series crew member Brian Thomas has been indefinitely suspended from NASCAR for a behavioral violation. The penalty report cited Sections 12.1.a, 12.8.1.a and 12.8.1.e of the Xfinity Series rule book.