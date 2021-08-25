Daytona Cup starting lineup: Kyle Larson on pole

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Kyle Larson will lead the Daytona Cup starting lineup to the green flag Saturday night (7 p.m. ET on NBC). This race marks the final event of the regular season. One playoff spot remains.

Larson will be joined on the front row by Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron, who won this event a year ago.

Denny Hamlin starts third. He’s joined in the second row by Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Kyle Busch.

Chase Elliott starts fifth. The Peacock documentary “Chase” debuts Wednesday. The documentary features Dale Earnhardt Jr. going behind the scenes in Dawsonsville, Georgia, to learn about the reigning Cup champion.

Ryan Blaney, who won last weekend’s Cup race at Michigan, starts sixth.

Tyler Reddick, who holds the final playoff spot, starts 17th.

The Daytona Cup starting lineup is set by using a formula based on four statistical categories: owner points position, owner final race position, and the finish and fastest lap from the most recently completed race.

Performance Metrics Qualifying is a formula based on the previous race. The formula is 15% of a fastest lap time position, 25% of the driver’s final race finish position, 25% of the owner’s final race position and 35% of the owner points position. Any ties will be broken by the rule book.

NASCAR Cup Series at Daytona

Race time: 7 p.m. ET Saturday

Track: Daytona International Speedway (2.5-mile speedway)

Forecast: The wunderground.com forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies, a high of 82 degrees and a 24% chance of rain.

Length: 160 laps (400 miles)

Stages: Stage 1 ends Lap 50. Stage 2 ends Lap 100.

TV coverage: NBC

Radio: Motor Racing Network (also SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Starting lineup: Daytona Cup starting lineup

Next Xfinity race: Friday at Daytona International Speedway (100 laps, 250 miles), 7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN

Next Truck race: Sept. 5 at Darlington Raceway (147 laps, 200 miles), 1:30 p.m. ET on FS1