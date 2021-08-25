NASCAR Cup official steps away from duties after charges

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Jay Fabian has temporarily stepped away from his duties as managing director of the NASCAR Cup Series while he faces charges of animal cruelty.

His position will be filled by several different people in NASCAR’s competition department. Fabian oversaw the Cup garage in his position.

NASCAR issued a statement Wednesday: “NASCAR takes the situation seriously, and will continue to gather information as it becomes available. Jay Fabian will step back from his role until this matter is resolved. NASCAR will have no further comment.”

Bob Pockrass of Fox Sports first reported the news.

Online records show that Fabian has a Sept. 27 court date for two felony counts of cruelty to animals and one misdemeanor count of cruelty to animals.

Fabian became the Cup managing director in 2019, replacing Richard Buck. Fabian previously served as the managing director of technical integration at NASCAR. He oversaw post-race technical inspection at the NASCAR Research and Development Center in that role. Fabian joined NASCAR in April 2016.