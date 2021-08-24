NASCAR Power Rankings: Top 4 unchanged after Michigan

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The frenzied final laps at Michigan International Speedway altered the running order, but those results did little to change the top of the NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings.

Kyle Larson remains No. 1. The top four spots are unchanged heading into this weekend’s regular-season finale at Daytona International Speedway (7 p.m. ET Saturday on NBC).

Michigan winner Ryan Blaney moved into the top five. Michigan runner-up William Byron moved into the top 10 this week.

NASCAR Power Rankings after Michigan

1. Kyle Larson (Last week: No. 1) — Retains top spot after his third-place finish at Michigan. He also led the most laps in that race. He had the best average running position at Michigan (3.2). Larson, who is the points leader, has 10 top-three finishes in the last 14 races.

2. Denny Hamlin (Last week: No. 2) — His fifth-place result at Michigan gives him 13 top-five finishes this season. That’s one behind series leader Kyle Larson. Hamlin ranked second in average running position at Michigan (5.3) to Larson.

3. Chase Elliott (Last week: No. 3) — His eighth-place result at Michigan gives him five top 10s in the last six races. He led 68 laps at Michigan, second only to Larson. Elliott also won a stage at Michigan.

4. Kyle Busch (Last week: No. 4) — He has nine top 10s in the last 12 races after finishing seventh at Michigan. He won the second stage on Sunday. Busch has five stage wins this season.

5. Ryan Blaney (Last week: No. 6) — Michigan winner has four top-five results in the last five races. His win came a week after placing second on the Indianapolis road course.

6. Christopher Bell (Last week: No. 5) — Finished second in the second stage and placed 13th in the race. He has four top 10s in the last six races.

7. Kurt Busch (Last week: No. 8) — Followed his sixth on the Indy road course with a fourth-place finish at Michigan.

8. Matt DiBenedetto (Last week: No. 10) — His sixth-place finish at Michigan marks the sixth consecutive race he’s come home 11th or better.

9. Martin Truex Jr. (Last week: No. 9) — Overcame damage from early contact to finish 10th at Michigan. He has four top 10s in the last six races.

10. William Byron (Last week: Unranked) — Placed second at Michigan, giving him two finishes of sixth or better ini the last three races.

Dropped out: Alex Bowman (No. 7)