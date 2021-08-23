Michigan winners and losers

By Dustin LongAug 23, 2021, 7:00 AM EDT
0 Comments

A look at the winners and losers from the weekend at Michigan International Speedway:

WINNERS

Ryan BlaneyHe scores multiple Cup wins in a season for the first time in his career. He took the lead for the first time on a restart with eight laps left and held off the field to earn the victory.

William ByronAlthough he lost the lead on a late restart, Byron finished second. It’s his second top 10 in the last three races. That followed a stretch of four races without a top 10.

Matt DiBenedettoHis sixth-place finish marks the sixth race in a row he’s placed 11th or better.

AJ Allmendinger Followed his Cup win on the Indy road course by winning the Xfinity race this past weekend at Michigan. Heck of a week for Allmendinger and Kaulig Racing.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.His 12th-place finish marked his fourth top 20 in a row. He hadn’t done that since early in the season.

Kevin HarvickIt wasn’t pretty, but he clinched a playoff spot with his 14th-place finish. Only one playoff spot remains going into the regular-season finale this week at Daytona.

LOSERS

Joey LoganoCaught up in a late-race incident and finished 33rd. It’s the third race in a row he has finished outside the top 20.

Austin DillonHad one of his best cars of the season and was among the race contenders until contact with Brad Keselowski after they both crossed the finish line to end stage 2 turned Dillon and sent his car into the wall and out of the race.

Read more about NASCAR

NASCAR Michigan finish
Drivers behind Blaney lament their moves at the finish of Michigan ‘superspeedway’...
What drivers said after Michigan Cup race
Michigan Cup results
Michigan Cup race results, driver points