Michigan winners and losers

A look at the winners and losers from the weekend at Michigan International Speedway:

WINNERS

Ryan Blaney — He scores multiple Cup wins in a season for the first time in his career. He took the lead for the first time on a restart with eight laps left and held off the field to earn the victory.

William Byron — Although he lost the lead on a late restart, Byron finished second. It’s his second top 10 in the last three races. That followed a stretch of four races without a top 10.

Matt DiBenedetto — His sixth-place finish marks the sixth race in a row he’s placed 11th or better.

AJ Allmendinger — Followed his Cup win on the Indy road course by winning the Xfinity race this past weekend at Michigan. Heck of a week for Allmendinger and Kaulig Racing.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. — His 12th-place finish marked his fourth top 20 in a row. He hadn’t done that since early in the season.

Kevin Harvick — It wasn’t pretty, but he clinched a playoff spot with his 14th-place finish. Only one playoff spot remains going into the regular-season finale this week at Daytona.

LOSERS

Joey Logano — Caught up in a late-race incident and finished 33rd. It’s the third race in a row he has finished outside the top 20.

Austin Dillon — Had one of his best cars of the season and was among the race contenders until contact with Brad Keselowski after they both crossed the finish line to end stage 2 turned Dillon and sent his car into the wall and out of the race.