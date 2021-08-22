Erik Jones returning to RPM in 2022

Erik Jones confirmed Sunday at Michigan International Speedway that he has signed to remain with Richard Petty Motorsports for the 2022 season.

Jones said the deal was completed Saturday.

“Happy to have it done at this point in the season and be able to focus not only on the rest of this year but working on getting in next year settled in with the new car and everything going on there,” Jone said. “Happy we can finally say it, get it out there.”

The 25-year-old Jones is in his first season with RPM. He is 25th in the points. He’s coming off his best finish of the season, placing seventh last weekend at the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

“For me, just going into next year with the new car, I wanted to be able to stay with the same group, the same group of guys that have worked on the car already, feel comfortable going into a new situation,” Jones said.

Jones said he wasn’t looking to wait to see what else might open in the Cup garage for next season.

“We’ve been really working on getting this deal done for a few weeks,” Jones said. “I was pretty comfortable on moving forward next year with these guys. Just continuing to build and just not starting from scratch with a group next year with the new car and trying to build something there. With the new car next year, I’ve got a baseline with this team and the people and just be able to work on the new car from that standpoint.”

