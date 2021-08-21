WWT Raceway Truck race results, driver points

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Sheldon Creed is moving on in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series playoffs after his win in Friday night’s post-season opener at World Wide Technology Raceway.

Creed led a race-high 142 of 163 laps and held on in overtime to claim his second win this season. He advances to the Round of 8 with the victory.

Fellow playoff drivers Matt Crafton, Ben Rhodes and Stewart Friesen were second, third and fourth, respectively.

Johnny Sauter was best of the non-playoff drivers in fifth.

POINTS REPORT

Following Friday’s race, the Truck playoff standings look like this: