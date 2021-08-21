WWT Raceway Truck race results, driver points

By Chris EstradaAug 21, 2021, 1:04 AM EDT
Truck Series results
Sheldon Creed is moving on in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series playoffs after his win in Friday night’s post-season opener at World Wide Technology Raceway.

Creed led a race-high 142 of 163 laps and held on in overtime to claim his second win this season. He advances to the Round of 8 with the victory.

RESULTS: Camping World Truck Series at WWT Raceway

Fellow playoff drivers Matt Crafton, Ben Rhodes and Stewart Friesen were second, third and fourth, respectively.

Johnny Sauter was best of the non-playoff drivers in fifth.

POINTS REPORT

Following Friday’s race, the Truck playoff standings look like this:

  • 1. Sheldon Creed – Advances to Round of 8 (WIN – WWT Raceway)
  • 2. John Hunter Nemechek – 2,073 points (+55 points above cut line)
  • 3. Ben Rhodes – 2,070 points (+52)
  • 4. Matt Crafton – 2,051 points (+33)
  • 5. Stewart Friesen – 2,049 points (+31)
  • 6. Austin Hill – 2,039 points (+21)
  • 7. Carson Hocevar – 2,031 points (+13)
  • 8. Todd Gilliland – 2,028 points (+10)
  • 9. Zane Smith – 2,018 points (-10)
  • 10. Chandler Smith – 2,010 points (-18)

POINTS: Full standings after WWT Raceway

