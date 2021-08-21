WWT Raceway Truck race results, driver points

Sheldon Creed is moving on in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series playoffs after his win in Friday night’s post-season opener at World Wide Technology Raceway.
Creed led a race-high 142 of 163 laps and held on in overtime to claim his second win this season. He advances to the Round of 8 with the victory.
RESULTS: Camping World Truck Series at WWT Raceway
Fellow playoff drivers Matt Crafton, Ben Rhodes and Stewart Friesen were second, third and fourth, respectively.
Johnny Sauter was best of the non-playoff drivers in fifth.
POINTS REPORT
Following Friday’s race, the Truck playoff standings look like this:
- 1. Sheldon Creed – Advances to Round of 8 (WIN – WWT Raceway)
- 2. John Hunter Nemechek – 2,073 points (+55 points above cut line)
- 3. Ben Rhodes – 2,070 points (+52)
- 4. Matt Crafton – 2,051 points (+33)
- 5. Stewart Friesen – 2,049 points (+31)
- 6. Austin Hill – 2,039 points (+21)
- 7. Carson Hocevar – 2,031 points (+13)
- 8. Todd Gilliland – 2,028 points (+10)
- 9. Zane Smith – 2,018 points (-10)
- 10. Chandler Smith – 2,010 points (-18)