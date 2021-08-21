Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

NASCAR Xfinity Michigan results and points standings: BROOKLYN, Mich. — AJ Allmendinger hung on through three overtime restarts Saturday to win the Xfinity Series race at Michigan International Speedway.

It was the eighth career victory in the Xfinity Series and third this season for the No. 16 Chevrolet driver, who led a race-high 70 of 139 laps.

It also was the 11th Xfinity victory for Kaulig Racing, which scored its first career Cup victory last week at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course with Allmendinger.

RESULTS: Where everyone finished Saturday at Michigan

Brandon Jones finished second Saturday, and Noah Gragson was third.

As a replacement for the injured Michael Annett, Josh Berry finished fourth and led 24 laps, continuing an eventful week for the JR Motorsports driver who will move full time to the Xfinity Series next season. Berry also will be starting Sunday’s Cup race in place of Corey LaJoie.

"I'm not going anywhere."@JoshBerry was disappointed he didn't come home with the win Saturday at @MISpeedway, but is encouraged to know he's racing in Xfinity full-time for @JRMotorsports in 2022. Berry replaces Corey LaJoie in the No. 7 car on Sunday for the Cup Series. pic.twitter.com/NtxdCxsW9T — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) August 21, 2021

Harrison Burton was fifth, followed by Justin Allgaier, Riley Herbst, Brett Moffitt, Jade Buford and Bubba Wallace.

Here are the NASCAR Xfinity points standings and results Saturday from Michigan International Speedway:

RESULTS

Click here for the full Xfinity box score from Saturday’s race at Michigan International Speedway.

Click here for the cumulative report and click here for the penalty report.

POINTS

With his victory, Allmendinger moved within 35 points of regular-season standings leader Austin Cindric (who finished 37th because of a wreck) with four races remaining in the regular season.

Allmendinger also increased his playoff points total to 23 with his third victory and Stage 2 victory.

In the battle for the final playoff spot, Riley Herbst finished seventh and increased his cushion to 41 points over Michael Annett, who missed his fourth consecutive race because of a leg injury.

Click here for the Xfinity driver points after Michigan

Click here for the Xfinity team owner points after Michigan.