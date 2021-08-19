Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Joe Gibbs Racing announced Thursday that Auto-Owners Insurance has signed an extension to remain a primary sponsor for Martin Truex Jr.‘s No. 19 Toyota.

A team release stated that the No. 19 team’s sponsor schedule for 2022 will be announced at a later date.

Truex himself signed a contract extension to stay with JGR back in February.

“I’m so thankful for Auto-Owners and what they have meant to me both on and off the track,” Truex said in the release. “Everyone at Auto-Owners has treated me like family since day one and they continue to be a huge part of what we do at JGR and also with the Martin Truex Jr. Foundation.

“We’ve been able to do a lot of cool things with Auto-Owners over the years – whether it be the fundraisers or showcasing our foundation on the car and this year, they helped me check the Truck Series win off my bucket list.

“I’m excited to keep that going and hopefully bring them a lot more wins in the future.”

Auto-Owners has supported Truex since the 2016 season and joined him in his move to Joe Gibbs Racing in 2019.

Truex has taken the Auto-Owners colors to seven Cup wins during that span, most recently back in May at Darlington Raceway.

“Since we signed on in 2016, Martin has been an outstanding driver on the track, a tireless advocate for his foundation and a fantastic ambassador for the Auto-Owners brand,” said Auto-Owners’ chairman/CEO, Jeff Tagsold, in the same release.

“His hard work, character and integrity exemplify our core values and we couldn’t be more proud to continue our partnership with him.”