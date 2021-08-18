Team Penske’s Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski swap spotters

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Team Penske drivers Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski will switch spotters beginning this weekend at Michigan International Speedway, the team confirmed Wednesday.

Fox Sports’ Bob Pockrass first reported the change.

Coleman Pressley will be Logano’s spotter. T.J. Majors becomes Keselowski’s spotter.

The swap will carry through the rest of the season.

Majors became Logano’s spotter in 2018. Logano won the Cup title that season.

Pressley became Keselowski’s spotter in 2019.

With two races left in the regular season, Logano is sixth in the points and Keselowski is 10th in points. Each has one win this season. Logano won on the dirt in Bristol in March. Keselowski won at Talladega in April for his sixth career victory at that track.

Keselowski will leave Team Penske after this season. He’ll become a part owner in Roush Fenway Racing and drive the team’s No. 6 car next season.