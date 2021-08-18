Michigan Cup starting lineup: Kyle Larson on pole

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Kyle Larson will lead the Michigan Cup starting lineup to the green flag this weekend. He’ll be joined on the front row by Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott for the race at Michigan International Speedway (3 p.m. ET Sunday on NBCSN).

Ryan Blaney will start third. Matt DiBenedetto starts fourth. Martin Truex Jr. is fifth.

MORE: Michigan Cup starting lineup

The Michigan Cup starting lineup is set by using a formula based on four statistical categories: owner points position, owner final race position, and the finish and fastest lap from the most recently completed race.

Performance Metrics Qualifying is a formula based on the previous race. The formula is 15% of a fastest lap time position, 25% of the driver’s final race finish position, 25% of the owner’s final race position and 35% of the owner points position. Any ties will be broken by the rule book.

NASCAR Cup Series at Michigan

Race time: 3 p.m. ET Sunday

Track: Michigan International Speedway (2-mile speedway)

Forecast: The wunderground.com forecast calls for partly cloudy skies, a high of 82 degrees and a 17% chance of rain.

Length: 200 laps (400 miles)

Stages: Stage 1 ends Lap 60. Stage 2 ends Lap 120.

TV coverage: NBCSN

Radio: Motor Racing Network (also SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Starting lineup: Michigan Cup starting lineup

Next Xfinity race: Saturday at Michigan International Speedway (125 laps, 250 miles), 3:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN

Next Truck race: Friday at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway (160 laps, 200 miles), 9 p.m. ET on FS1