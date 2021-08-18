Gateway Truck starting lineup: Austin Hill on the pole

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Austin Hill will start on the pole for Friday night’s Camping World Truck Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway (9 p.m. ET on FS1).

The race is the playoff opener for the series.

John Hunter Nemechek starts second. The rest of the top five has Todd Gilliland, Sheldon Creed and Zane Smith.

MORE: Truck starting lineup at Gateway

The Gateway Truck starting lineup is set by using a formula based on four statistical categories: owner points position, owner final race position, and the finish and fastest lap from the most recently completed race. The top 12 is reserved for those in the playoffs.

Performance Metrics Qualifying is a formula based on the previous race. The formula is 15% of a fastest lap time position, 25% of the driver’s final race finish position, 25% of the owner’s final race position and 35% of the owner points position. Any ties will be broken by the rule book.

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at Gateway

Race time: 9 p.m. ET Friday

Track: World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway (1.25-mile speedway)

Forecast: The wunderground.com forecast calls for partly cloudy skies, a high of 78 degrees and a 12% chance of rain.

Length: 160 laps (200 miles)

Stages: Stage 1 ends Lap 55. Stage 2 ends Lap 110.

TV coverage: FS1

Radio: Motor Racing Network (also SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Starting lineup: Truck starting lineup at Gateway

Next Cup race: Sunday at Michigan International Speedway (200 laps, 400 miles), 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN

Next Xfinity race: Saturday at Michigan International Speedway (125 laps, 250 miles), 3:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN