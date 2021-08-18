Michigan Xfinity starting lineup: Austin Cindric on pole

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Austin Cindric, coming off his win at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, will lead the Xfinity starting lineup to the green flag at Michigan International Speedway (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN)..

Cindric will be joined on the front row by AJ Allmendinger, who won the Cup race on the Indy road course last week.

Justin Haley starts third. Noah Gragson starts fourth. Justin Allgaier will be fifth.

MORE: Michigan Xfinity starting lineup

The Michigan Xfinity starting lineup is set by using a formula based on four statistical categories: owner points position, owner final race position, and the finish and fastest lap from the most recently completed race.

Performance Metrics Qualifying is a formula based on the previous race. The formula is 15% of a fastest lap time position, 25% of the driver’s final race finish position, 25% of the owner’s final race position and 35% of the owner points position. Any ties will be broken by the rule book.

NASCAR Xfinity Series at Michigan

Race time: 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday

Track: Michigan International Speedway (2-mile speedway)

Forecast: The wunderground.com forecast calls for mostly sunny skies, a high of 84 degrees and a 3% chance of rain.

Length: 125 laps (250 miles)

Stages: Stage 1 ends Lap 30. Stage 2 ends Lap 60.

TV coverage: NBCSN

Radio: Motor Racing Network (also SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Starting lineup: Michigan Xfinity starting lineup

Next Cup race: Sunday at Michigan International Speedway (200 laps, 400 miles), 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN

Next Truck race: Friday at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway (160 laps, 200 miles), 9 p.m. ET on FS1