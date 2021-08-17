NASCAR makes adjustments to COVID-19 protocol

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

NASCAR has announced several adjustments to its COVID-19 protocol that take effect with this weekend’s races at Michigan International Speedway (Cup, Xfinity) and World Wide Technology Raceway (Truck).

The adjustments have been made on advice from NASCAR’s consulting physicians and recently issued medical guidance. They come as the Delta variant of the coronavirus continues to spread across the country.

In regards to fans and guests at the track:

Guests are no longer permitted to access team haulers or garage stalls.

Guests’ access to the grid has been suspended until further notice; only NASCAR-licensed individuals will be permitted on the grid.

Drivers are prohibited from visiting suites, although teams can still host guests in controlled, outdoor and distanced meetings with drivers.

Driver movement routes will be planned to eliminate casual interactions between themselves and fans.

Additionally, driver intros and Victory Lane will be modified to significantly reduce driver exposure through various means such as staggered timings, secure routes, masks in the holding area and a reduced number of people in Victory Lane.

In regards to media personnel at the track:

Media will not be permitted to access team haulers or garage stalls.

Media will be required to wear masks while interacting with drivers and team personnel, even while outside.

Media members will still be permitted to access the grid with either a NASCAR hard card or essential credential.

Media engagements will take place in controlled, spaced-out settings.

A previously announced requirement for masks to be worn in enclosed areas at all times, regardless of vaccination status, remains in effect.