Ahead of his first NASCAR Camping World Truck Series playoff run, Carson Hocevar has been confirmed for a second full season with Niece Motorsports in 2022.

The 18-year-old rookie has earned three top-five and five top-10 finishes this season in Niece’s No. 42 Chevrolet. His best finish was second in May at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Hocevar is seeded eighth in the 10-driver Truck playoff field. The playoffs begin Friday night at World Wide Technology Raceway outside St. Louis.

“I’m so excited and thankful for the chance to race full time again with Niece Motorsports in 2022,” Hocevar said in a team release.

“The support of (owner) Al (Niece), (general manager) Cody (Efaw), (crew chief) Phil (Gould) and every single employee at Niece Motorsports has meant the world.

“We are still 100 percent focused on chasing that championship this year, but it’s definitely a relief to have next year’s plans already in place.”

Efaw said in the same release that locking down Hocevar for next season was “a huge win for our organization.”

“Sometimes I forget that Carson is only 18-years old because he races with such maturity,” he added. “I’m excited to see what Carson can accomplish next year – going back to a lot of these tracks for the second or third time. He’s been so impressive in his first full season behind the wheel in the Truck Series.

“As an organization, we are focused on giving him the best possible chance to close out this season on a high note and compete for a championship.”

Along with racing for a title, Hocevar is battling Kyle Busch Motorsports driver Chandler Smith for Truck Series rookie of the year honors.

Hocevar enters the playoffs with 2,002 points. Smith, the ninth seed in the playoffs, is right behind him with 2,001 points.

The 10 Truck playoff drivers start the opening round with a reset points total of 2,000 plus any playoff points they earned during the regular season.