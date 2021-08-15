Indy road course Cup race results, driver points

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A.J. Allmendinger won Sunday’s inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course in double overtime.

Allmendinger is the first part-time Cup driver to earn a win in NASCAR’s premier division since Justin Haley in the July 2019 race at Daytona International Speedway. Allmendinger and Haley are full-time teammates for Kaulig Racing in the Xfinity Series.

RESULTS: Where everybody finished Sunday at Indy

Ryan Blaney finished second, coming one spot shy of giving Team Penske a weekend sweep at the Brickyard. Penske drivers Will Power (NTT IndyCar Series) and Austin Cindric (Xfinity) won on Saturday.

Kyle Larson led a race-high 28 laps on his way to finishing third. Reigning Cup Series champion Chase Elliott was fourth. Matt DiBenedetto finished fifth.

POINTS REPORT

Larson now has a 22-point lead (953-931) on Denny Hamlin for the regular season championship with two races left before the playoffs.

DRIVER POINTS: Cup Series standings after Indy

Hamlin finished 23rd on Sunday after being spun on the second overtime attempt by Chase Briscoe while leading.

Kyle Busch (finished 20th Sunday) is third in points with 796. William Byron (finished 33rd Sunday) is fourth in points with 790. Elliott is fifth in points with 774.