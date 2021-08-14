Saturday Indy road course schedule – Cup, Xfinity, IndyCar

Saturday’s schedule at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course includes the first two races of the NASCAR-IndyCar joint weekend.
At 1 p.m. ET on NBCSN, the NTT IndyCar Series will have its second race this season on Indy’s 14-turn, 2.439-mile layout. Then at 4 p.m. ET on NBCSN, the NASCAR Xfinity Series hits the track.
Additionally, the NASCAR Cup Series will make its first appearance of the weekend with a 50-minute practice session ahead of qualifying and racing Sunday.
Saturday Indy road course schedule
(All times Eastern)
5:45 a.m. – IndyCar garage opens
6 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens
7 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. – Cup garage open
8:45-9:15 a.m. – IndyCar warmup (Peacock Premium)
10:05 a.m. – Xfinity qualifying (TrackPass and NBC Sports App)
11:05-11:55 a.m. – Cup practice (TrackPass and NBC Sports App)
1 p.m. – IndyCar race; 85 laps, 207.3 miles (NBCSN, IMS Radio Network, SiriusXM IndyCar Nation – Ch. 205)
4 p.m. – Xfinity race; 62 laps, 151.22 miles (NBCSN, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio – Ch. 90)