Saturday Indy road course schedule – Cup, Xfinity, IndyCar

Saturday’s schedule at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course includes the first two races of the NASCAR-IndyCar joint weekend.

At 1 p.m. ET on NBCSN, the NTT IndyCar Series will have its second race this season on Indy’s 14-turn, 2.439-mile layout. Then at 4 p.m. ET on NBCSN, the NASCAR Xfinity Series hits the track.

Additionally, the NASCAR Cup Series will make its first appearance of the weekend with a 50-minute practice session ahead of qualifying and racing Sunday.

Saturday Indy road course schedule

(All times Eastern)

5:45 a.m. – IndyCar garage opens

6 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens

7 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. – Cup garage open

8:45-9:15 a.m. – IndyCar warmup (Peacock Premium)

10:05 a.m. – Xfinity qualifying (TrackPass and NBC Sports App)

11:05-11:55 a.m. – Cup practice (TrackPass and NBC Sports App)

1 p.m. – IndyCar race; 85 laps, 207.3 miles (NBCSN, IMS Radio Network, SiriusXM IndyCar Nation – Ch. 205)

4 p.m. – Xfinity race; 62 laps, 151.22 miles (NBCSN, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio – Ch. 90)