NASCAR removes curb in Turn 6 for Cup race

INDIANAPOLIS – NASCAR removed the orange curb off Turn 6 that caused problems for a number of drivers in Saturday’s Xfinity Series race.

NASCAR made the move after consultation with drivers and seeing what happened in Saturday’s race. The curb was there only for the NASCAR events. It was not in place for the NTT IndyCar Series race earlier Saturday.

The change by NASCAR makes one thing Cup drivers will not have to worry about in Sunday’s race (1 p.m. ET on NBC).

The orange curb was set up just past Turn 6. The curb was designed to keep cars off the last part of asphalt before the grass in that section.

The curb impacted the race on the first lap when Harrison Burton, Brandon Jones, Kevin Harvick and Brandon Brown all swung wide off Turn 6 and ran over the curb. Jones finished last, completing no laps. Brown placed 34th, running one lap. Harvick went to the garage after one lap and never returned, placing 33rd. Burton finished ninth in his damaged car.

"They're all jumping that curb. Goodness gracious!" The @NASCAR_Xfinity Series race at @IMS is underway on NBCSN. Stream: https://t.co/cVaaFL8ofh pic.twitter.com/8YMPpABu7q — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) August 14, 2021

Pissed off, the blank #68 was a fast piece but now it’s a paperweight… oh well. I don’t think circle tracks have curbs — Brandon Brown (@brandonbrown_68) August 14, 2021

Later in the race, Chase Elliott and Sam Mayer made contact off Turn 6. Mayer went wide off the corner and had to dodge the curb. That sent him into the grass and he slid into the barrier, damaging his car. The contact eliminated Mayer, who finished 27th.

😭😭😭 if that curb wasn’t there we would have had a great battle dude. #LetUsRace — Sam Mayer (@sam_mayer_) August 14, 2021

But at what cost? https://t.co/LyfvTSYFyK — Sam Mayer (@sam_mayer_) August 14, 2021

The curb in Turn 5 will remain in place, NASCAR stated. Kris Wright hit that curb and his car got airborne during the Xfinity race.