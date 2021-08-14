Martin Truex Jr. leads Cup practice on Indy road course

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

INDIANAPOLIS – Martin Truex Jr. posted the fastest lap in Saturday’s Cup practice on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.

Truex posted a lap of 98.021 mph. He was followed by William Byron (97.487 mph), Kyle Larson (97.445), Denny Hamlin (97.148) and Austin Cindric (97.137).

Christopher Bell was sixth on the speed chart at 97.132 mph. Chase Briscoe, who won last year’s Xfinity race, was next at 97.009 mph.

AJ Allmendinger‘s car was smoking on his first lap and he returned to the garage. His team was checking a potential transmission issue. He made it out later in the session. He finished 16th on the speed chart with a lap of 96.704 mph.

Hamlin and Erik Jones each got off course but their cars did not suffer any significant damage.