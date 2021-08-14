Indy Xfinity road course results, driver points

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

INDIANAPOLIS – Austin Cindric scored his fifth win of the season and 13th of his Xfinity career Saturday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Cindric beat AJ Allmendinger by 2.108 seconds on the road course. Justin Haley finished third and was followed by Chase Elliott, driving in place of Michael Annett, and Noah Gragson.

RESULTS: Indy road course Xfinity results

POINTS REPORT

Riley Herbst moved into the final playoff spot, passing Michael Annett, who sat out his third race of the season. Herbst won a stage and finished eighth. He’s 10 points ahead of Annett with five races left in the regular season.

Cindric remains the points leader with 896 points. He’s followed by AJ Allmendinger (814 points), Daniel Hemric (737), Justin Allgaier (719) and Harrison Burton (682).

POINTS: Xfinity points after Indy race